Ann Rainey apartments welcome first residents to affordable senior living complex

Residents of the new affordable senior housing complex on Howard Street, named for former 8th Ward Ald. Ann Rainey, will have easy access to shopping, dining and public transit on Howard.

The first residents have moved into the Ann Rainey Apartments, a community complex designated for seniors living at or below 60% of the Area Median Income.

The apartments are built adjacent to the CJE SeniorLife Adult Day Services center on Howard Street in Evanston’s 8th Ward. The center provides daytime enrichment programming for seniors and cosponsored the construction of the apartments, along with Evergreen Real Estate Group.

“Ann Rainey Apartments serves as a natural extension of the community we have spent the past 50 years building,” Dan Fagin, president and CEO of CJE SeniorLife, wrote in a news release.

The complex is named for former 8th Ward Ald. Ann Rainey, who represented the ward for more than 30 years. During her tenure on council, Rainey focused on improvements to business districts along Howard Street and maintained close, productive relationships with alderpeople governing the other side of Howard Street in Chicago’s 49th and 50th wards.

Rainey lost reelection in 2021 after a controversial campaign which included racially-charged comments leveled at then-challenger Ald. Devon Reid (8th), who was city clerk at the time.

Ann Rainey Apartments’ entrance and courtyard host public art, featuring murals by local artists Alfonso “Piloto” Nieves Ruiz and Sonja Henderson. Building administrators hope for the apartments to become LEED-certified in the future as a green building, according to the release.

The apartments, designated for residents ages 62 or older, opened applications for its 60 units in January. Residents reserved the 54 one-bedrooms and six two-bedrooms in advance; the building is currently running a waitlist for prospective tenants.

