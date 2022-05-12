The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch for Week 7

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some student performances you don’t want to miss.

Spectrum Theatre Company: Project NU

Shanley Pavilion

Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m.

Free

Spectrum Theatre Company, which produces collaborative, topical performance works, will premiere its spring show Friday.

Freshman Musical: Heathers: The Musical

Harris Hall 107

Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m.

Free, reserve tickets here

Come to Harris Hall this weekend to see Northwestern’s freshmen perform a cult classic movie-turned-musical. This dark spin on high school romance and popularity is sure to make you both laugh and squirm.

Seesaw Theatre: Dino-Mite Dig

Norris University Center Louis Room

Friday 5 p.m.

Free, no tickets needed

T-rexes, dino eggs and waterfalls — oh my! This show is appropriate for younger audiences, so families are welcome to watch this prehistoric performance. Seesaw Theatre is an NU theatre group.

Songwriters Association at Northwestern: Kresgepalooza

Kresge Hall

Friday 7:45 p.m.

$5 for students, $7 other

Is one on-campus music festival in May not going to cut it? If not, head to Kresge for a night of indoor jams. The festival, hosted by student group SWAN will feature five rooms of performances, delineated by color for different vibes.

Sounds Good! Choir: “Happy Together”

First Presbyterian Church of Evanston

Friday 12:15 p.m.

Free

The nonprofit choir, which serves the senior population of the Chicago area, will hold its final concert in its spring concert series, entitled “Happy Together.”

