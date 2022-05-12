The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch for Week 7
May 12, 2022
If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some student performances you don’t want to miss.
Spectrum Theatre Company: Project NU
Shanley Pavilion
Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m.
Free
Spectrum Theatre Company, which produces collaborative, topical performance works, will premiere its spring show Friday.
Freshman Musical: Heathers: The Musical
Harris Hall 107
Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m.
Free, reserve tickets here
Come to Harris Hall this weekend to see Northwestern’s freshmen perform a cult classic movie-turned-musical. This dark spin on high school romance and popularity is sure to make you both laugh and squirm.
Seesaw Theatre: Dino-Mite Dig
Norris University Center Louis Room
Friday 5 p.m.
Free, no tickets needed
T-rexes, dino eggs and waterfalls — oh my! This show is appropriate for younger audiences, so families are welcome to watch this prehistoric performance. Seesaw Theatre is an NU theatre group.
Songwriters Association at Northwestern: Kresgepalooza
Kresge Hall
Friday 7:45 p.m.
$5 for students, $7 other
Is one on-campus music festival in May not going to cut it? If not, head to Kresge for a night of indoor jams. The festival, hosted by student group SWAN will feature five rooms of performances, delineated by color for different vibes.
Sounds Good! Choir: “Happy Together”
First Presbyterian Church of Evanston
Friday 12:15 p.m.
Free
The nonprofit choir, which serves the senior population of the Chicago area, will hold its final concert in its spring concert series, entitled “Happy Together.”
