The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch for Week 7

Illustration+with+a+box+in+the+middle+that+says+%E2%80%9CThe+Weekend+Ahead.%E2%80%9D+Colorful+paint+brushes%2C+theatre+masks%2C+cameras%2C+pencils+and+books+fill+the+background%2C+set+against+a+pink+backdrop.

Illustration by Olivia Abeyta

Check out the upcoming campus performances in Week 7.

Audrey Hettleman, Arts & Entertainment Editor
May 12, 2022

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some student performances you don’t want to miss. 

Spectrum Theatre Company: Project NU

Shanley Pavilion

Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m.

Free

Spectrum Theatre Company, which produces collaborative, topical performance works, will premiere its spring show Friday. 

Freshman Musical: Heathers: The Musical 

Harris Hall 107

Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m.

Free, reserve tickets here

Come to Harris Hall this weekend to see Northwestern’s freshmen perform a cult classic movie-turned-musical. This dark spin on high school romance and popularity is sure to make you both laugh and squirm. 

Seesaw Theatre: Dino-Mite Dig

Norris University Center Louis Room

Friday 5 p.m.

Free, no tickets needed

T-rexes, dino eggs and waterfalls — oh my! This show is appropriate for younger audiences, so families are welcome to watch this prehistoric performance. Seesaw Theatre is an NU theatre group.

Songwriters Association at Northwestern: Kresgepalooza 

Kresge Hall

Friday 7:45 p.m.

$5 for students, $7 other

Is one on-campus music festival in May not going to cut it? If not, head to Kresge for a night of indoor jams. The festival, hosted by student group SWAN will feature five rooms of performances, delineated by color for different vibes. 

Sounds Good! Choir: “Happy Together” 

First Presbyterian Church of Evanston

Friday 12:15 p.m. 

Free

The nonprofit choir, which serves the senior population of the Chicago area, will hold its final concert in its spring concert series, entitled “Happy Together.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @AudreyHettleman 

Related Stories:

Sounds Good! Choir ‘Happy Together’ to perform for a live audience after two years

Retiring Bienen School faculty Steven Cohen and Gail Williams to perform final Bienen concert Tuesday

Tinashe announced as mainstage performer at 50th Dillo Day