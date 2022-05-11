20-year-old resident struck by bullet fragments after shots fired on Madison Street

Content warning: this story contains mentions of gun violence.

A 20-year-old Evanston resident is in stable condition after being struck by bullet fragments to the face. Shots were fired near the vehicle she was parked in last night, according to a Wednesday Evanston Police Department news release.

Evanston Police responded to reports of a person shot on the 1800 block of Madison Street near the Robert Crown Community Center, according to a news release. They met the victim as well as two other Evanston residents, aged 18 and 15, who had also been in the car with the victim at the time.

The release stated that the victim’s face appeared to have been injured by bullet fragments. She was transported to an area hospital, where she is being treated.

The victim and the two other occupants were parked on Madison Street when a car which they considered ‘suspicious’ entered the area, the release said. When the victim’s group attempted to drive away, two people got out of the other car, fired shots, then left the area, according to the release.

The Evanston Police Department has not yet identified any suspects and has not determined whether the victim and her companions were the intended target. However, the department believes the shooting was in some way intentional, Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said in the news release.

“The investigation indicates the location of this shooting was likely not random,” Glew said in the release.

EPD is taking tips and information about the incident from residents as officers continue their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.