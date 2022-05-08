From tours to treats: Evanston celebrates Mother’s Day

Many Evanston restaurants and businesses had unique deals and programming to celebrate moms this Mother’s Day.

From longtime traditions to new programs, Evanston offered residents many opportunities to celebrate and treat mothers, grandmothers and other loved ones this Mother’s Day.

The Evanston History Center’s 47th Annual Mother’s Day House Walk-By provided an opportunity for families to learn something new while spending time outside together this weekend. EHC Executive Director Eden Juron Pearlman said participants received an expansive guidebook about the featured neighborhood, which they used to complete self-guided history and architecture tours.

“I’m hopeful that people will take on Mother’s Day to follow the tradition and enjoy themselves in that way,” Pearlman said. “But really … you can do it anytime, and as many times as you’d like.”

This year’s house walk-by goes through Evanston’s Oakton Historic District for the first time. The walk-by will be accompanied by a series of presentations, including a panel discussion Monday night and a look at the history of the CTA Yellow Line — which runs through the district — Thursday night.

For the third year in a row, the event was formatted as a walking tour of Evanston home exteriors, which Pearlman said grants more flexibility than the typical interior house tour format.

Pearlman said she is excited for attendees to have the chance to discover a part of Evanston they may not have previously explored.

“(The house walk) has never been to that part of Evanston, so it affords us the opportunity to tell a totally different story,” Pearlman said. “These are not mansions by the lake. They’re not the oldest houses in Evanston … Many of the houses are classic bungalow style. This is more of a middle-class neighborhood, and I think people are really going to relate.”

Beyond community events, Evanston residents and children have turned to local businesses and special events to find a gift sure to make their moms feel special on Mother’s Day.

Weinberg freshman Sari Eisen said though her family isn’t local to the area, the unique variety of businesses downtown made it easy to find something her mom would love. After browsing a few stores, she picked out makeup from Benefit Cosmetics.

“She really loves makeup, and she loves beauty products and self care,” Eisen said. “I went into Benefit to look around, and they were very helpful in telling me what kind of sets they have, and what they recommend for if she likes certain color palettes.”

For older kids looking to give a homemade present, the Evanston Public Library teen loft is offering a free bath-bomb making event for the first two weeks of May.

Library Assistant Ozivell Ecford said the creation process is quick and fun, and that event has been a success so far.

“Just the other day when I was here, there was a youth that made like four,” Ecford said. “I think he made some for himself, and of course his mother too.”

There was also no shortage of options for a delicious Mother’s Day meal with family and friends. Restaurants like Farmhouse, Peckish Pig, Firehouse Grill and Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine offered special Mother’s Day brunch menus.

Good To Go Manager Shyvonne Leslie said in addition to a Jamaican-American fusion-inspired brunch menu, the restaurant had a bassist playing at the restaurant to make the experience even more special and create a relaxed atmosphere for guests.

“We appreciate all the moms that come into the restaurant,” Leslie said. “It’s a precious thing to have that type of relationship, and I’m definitely happy the patrons want to celebrate that relationship here with us.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @WKlunk

Related Stories:

— Local business owners talk Mother’s Day preparations and orders amid social distancing

— Good to Go Jamaican Cuisine’s Lenice Levy named Evanston businessperson of the year