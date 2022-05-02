From the Archives: The all-night teach-out that inspired generations

On January 23, 1970, Northwestern Students for a Better Environment organized “Project Survival: A Public Teach-Out on the Environmental Problems of Species Man.” The all-night event attracted thousands of attendees. It also inspired this year’s student-led Earth Day event, “Generations of Environmental Justice.” The Daily’s From the Archives series dug deeper to learn more about this moment in history.

Music credit: Heather by Blue Dot Sessions

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @sarahaie_

Related Stories:

— ‘Generations of Environmental Justice’ provides all-night climate education and builds community

— ‘A reunion of the environmental community:’ Evanston celebrates Earth Month this April

— Green Initiative: As the global warming debate heats up, environmental activism sprouts at NU