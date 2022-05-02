‘REFRESH: THE UNIVERSE’ spring show blasts off after 3-year hiatus

Gallery | 7 Photos Seeger Gray/The Daily Northwestern Refresh Dance Crew performed its spring show, “The Universe,” at Ryan Family Auditorium inside the Technological Institute on Friday and Saturday.

Refresh Dance Crew held its sixth annual spring show this weekend in the Technological Institute Ryan Family Auditorium.

“Refresh: The Universe” was the group’s first in-person spring show since 2019. The space-themed performance featured dances from Fall Quarter’s ReFusionShaka performance, Winter Quarter’s Celebrasia and new dances choreographed this quarter.

Education Chair and McCormick sophomore Christopher Woodard said his favorite memory from the weekend was the sold-out Saturday 10 p.m. show because of the crowd’s energy.

“Our performances get better the more energy we receive from the audience, so having that really loud audience really helped us push,” Woodard said.

Two guest groups, K-Dance and TONIK Tap, performed directly after intermission. Refresh typically brings in guest performers for its shows to promote different styles of dance and music.

TONIK member and Weinberg sophomore Kristina Bell said they enjoyed performing for a bigger, more energetic crowd.

“For our shows, people are usually a little quiet, but Refresh 10 p.m. was insane. Everyone was going crazy when they heard the opening of songs, and everyone was really excited to see us (improvise),” Bell said.

Woodard said the spring show was an emotional one for many members of the crew, as it was many seniors’ final performance with the group. Several alumni came to the final performance to show their support.

Incoming President Nguyen Tran said one of his favorite parts of Refresh is the supportive environment. He said the crew is beginner-friendly and allows for room to grow.

“Maybe it’s cliche, but I really think it’s like a family,” Tran said. “This is the one place on campus where I feel like everyone supports each other and pushes each other to another level every single time.”

Refresh has over 80 members. Unlike traditional dance crews, members audition for specific pieces every quarter. That means dancers might not participate in the show each quarter.

Tran said this style of auditions prevents complacency and allows him to become a better dancer.

“Because we have no safety net, we constantly have to push ourselves,” Tran said. “I don’t think of it as competing against each other for a spot in a piece. It really pushes me to improve myself and try different styles of dance that I typically wouldn’t do.”

