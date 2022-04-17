Woman stabbed to death in Evanston residence Saturday night

Content warning: this story contains mentions of knife violence.

A 30-year-old Evanston resident was stabbed to death Saturday night inside an Evanston residence, according to the Evanston Police Department.

Evanston police arrived at a residence on the 100 block of Callan Ave about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday night, responding to 911 calls. The Evanston Fire Department transported the victim to St. Francis Hospital. The victim had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to an EPD news release.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released to the public.

EPD took a suspect into custody following their arrival on Callan Ave. The police are not searching for additional suspects at this time, Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said.

“There is no danger to the public at large,” Glew said in the news release.

Northern Regional Major Crimes Task Force Forensic Unit is assisting EPD with the continued investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

