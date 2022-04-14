“Arab Expressions:” A night of poetry and passion

Northwestern’s Middle Eastern and North African Student Association hosted its first ever poetry night Monday. Titled “Arab Expressions,” the event featured musical performances of the oud and live readings of Arabic poems in either their original or translated form. MENA Student Association members highlighted the importance of MENA visibility and programming for MENA-identifying students during Arab American Heritage Month.

