Captured: Northwestern beats Bradley 3-1

An+athlete+in+a+white+jersey+runs+from+two+athletes+in+red+jerseys+and+kicks+a+soccer+ball.

Seeger Gray/The Daily Northwestern

Seeger Gray, Assistant Photo Editor
April 3, 2022

Northwestern’s men’s soccer scored a 3-1 win against Bradley University on Saturday. The game was moved inside Ryan Fieldhouse due to rain.

An athlete in a white jersey runs after a soccer ball surrounded by other athletes in white jerseys and red jerseys.

An athlete in a white jersey slides to kick a soccer ball away from an athlete in a red jersey.

An athlete in a white jersey prepares to kick a soccer ball toward a goal.

An athlete in a white jersey kicks a soccer ball in the air surrounded by other athletes in red and white jerseys.

An athlete in a white jersey slides to kick a soccer ball.

A soccer ball goes past a goalie in a black jersey toward the goal.

An athlete in a white jersey holds a soccer ball and prepares to throw it.

An athlete in a white jersey prepares to kick a soccer ball toward a goal.

A group of athletes in white jerseys celebrate on the field.

