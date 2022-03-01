A guide to mental health therapy resources in Evanston and Chicago

The Daily has compiled organizations that provide therapy for mental health in the area.

Finding therapy can be an overwhelming and difficult process. The Daily has compiled a list of local health organizations that provide therapy and counseling.

Impact Behavioral Health Partners

Impact Behavioral Health Partners, a community health organization, supports adults living with mental illness through recovery-oriented clinical and supportive services. The clinical program is made up of Master’s level clinicians and provides therapy based on a patient’s goals and needs, ranging from processing trauma to depression or schizophrenia.

“Our hope is to be able to give services to people with Medicaid that weren’t able to find those services as easily before, we filled that gap in the larger community that needed to be met,” Lauren Smith, clinical program manager, said.

Anyone 18 years of age or older who is Medicaid eligible and has received a mental health diagnosis can call the intake line at 847-238-2144 and be connected with a coordinator who will help get their needs met.

Impact also assists those looking to apply for Medicaid. They offer counseling via telehealth, in a primary office or at secondary locations like coffee shops or libraries.

AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston

AMITA provides outpatient behavioral therapy and medication management for ages six and up at locations across the greater Chicago area, serving as a triage between city staff members and community members who need help navigating resources or asking for help.

The organization has a 24-hour crisis line and provides therapy and support services in Spanish.

“COVID has definitely shaken all of us, so it’s normal to not be okay. We need to normalize mental health, and it’s okay to reach out for help,” said Cindy Castro, manager of the outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic.

AMITA focuses on community outreach through city partnerships. The group pushed for a fully licensed clinical social worker to be on staff at Evanston Public Library and the Robert Crown Community Center in 2018, and available one day remotely. The social worker helps Evanston residents navigate benefit applications, public aid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, bus cards, and IDs.

Midwest Asian Health Association’s Community Mental Health Clinic

MAHA offers individual, family and couples mental health therapy services to underserved Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander, and Asian immigrants of all ages. The MAHA office is on West Cermak Road in downtown Chicago.

The organization supports and advocates for Asian Chicagoans with its financial and linguistic accessibility options. MAHA accepts clients insured through Medicaid and has a sliding scale self-pay fee based on income. The group employs counselors who speak Mandarin, Cantonese, Malay and Portuguese.

“Stigma against mental health is essentially ableist. Everybody deals with internal struggles, and everybody deserves the opportunity to express themselves freely, without judgment,” Jonathan Brozdowski, community engagement specialist, said.

MAHA offers free, public mental health workshops to define mental health topics and educate on symptoms and healthy coping mechanisms anyone can use in everyday life.

Brozdowski said several of MAHA’s counselors were born outside the U.S. and can relate to Asian Americans’ experiences.

“A big part of therapy is having people who can understand your challenges and your life more holistically,” he said. “For Asian Americans in the U.S., that’s a lot about dealing with racism and acculturation issues.”

North Shore Pediatric Therapy

North Shore Pediatric Therapy has supported children and young adults through evidence-based, individualized therapy for 20 years.

North Shore Pediatric Therapy also offers services like behavioral health therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy and feeding therapy for children with neurodevelopmental needs like autism or sensory processing disorder.

“The biggest need and our number one requested discipline is in our mental health services,” said Stephanie Sorrentino, speech-language pathologist and business development director.

Sorrentino said the organization provides parent coaching and is looking to start free online parent support groups.

North Shore’s Evanston clinic is located at 2530 Ridge Ave.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @ellajeffriess

Related Stories:

—A guide to mental health and wellness resources at NU

—Art therapy provides creative outlet for healing

—Local therapists address increasing caseloads, new patient boundaries