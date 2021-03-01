Art therapy provides creative outlet for healing

Melina Chalkia, Reporter
March 1, 2021

Art therapy is used to improve mental health and well-being by integrating artistic expression with psychotherapeutic intervention. Experts in the field explain how art therapy can be beneficial to everyone. Closed captions available.

