Art therapy provides creative outlet for healing
March 1, 2021
Art therapy is used to improve mental health and well-being by integrating artistic expression with psychotherapeutic intervention. Experts in the field explain how art therapy can be beneficial to everyone. Closed captions available.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @ChalkiaMelina
