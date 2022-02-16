Rapid Recap: City Council votes on testing, vaccination requirements

The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. City Council voted Monday to require all unvaccinated board, commission and committee members a negative COVID-19 test prior to in-person meetings.

City Council passed a resolution Monday requiring unvaccinated board, commission and committee members to show a negative COVID-19 test 24-hours prior to in-person meetings.

What context should I know here?

City Council voted to require councilmembers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 24-hours prior to in-person meetings last month. This resolution was adopted unanimously and applied only to members of the City Council.

Now, Monday’s resolution will require unvaccinated board, commission and committee members to abide by the same regulations. Evanston has over 30 active boards, commissions and committees. The members are mostly made up of volunteers.

What were the key points of debate?

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) proposed extending the testing waiting period to seven days.

This amendment would allow unvaccinated board, commission and committee members more time to take PCR tests rather than less accurate antigen tests, Reid said.

Reid said he proposed this change to accomodate for individuals with multiple meetings in one week. A seven-day testing requirement would allow for unvaccinated members to take one test per week, as opposed to one per day.

Ald. Cicely Fleming (9th) supported the 24-hour testing requirement. She said most board members interact with the community numerous times in Reid’s proposed seven-day period.

Fleming said the comfort of all members should be a priority. The council, she added, can’t anticipate every member’s potential health concerns.

“Are we doing all we can to make our boards and commissions members feel comfortable, given that they’re volunteers?” Fleming said.

Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) proposed extending the testing period to three days.

Seventy-two hours would provide unvaccinated board, commission and committee members enough time to take a PCR test, Burns said, while addressing Fleming’s concerns.

Councilmembers voted 6-3 against Reid’s proposal.

What’s the expected impact of the vote?

The decision will hold board members to the same standard as city employees and elected officials.

What should I look out for in the future?

Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to lift indoor mask mandates in late February. City Council may revisit Reid’s proposal as COVID-19 regulations change.

