NU College Democrats announces former New York City mayoral candidate Maya Wiley as event speaker

Northwestern College Democrats announced former New York City mayoral candidate Maya Wiley will speak to students over Zoom on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

The organization said students will attend the event in-person over dinner in Annenberg Hall. Past NU College Democrats speakers have included 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Congressman Ro Khanna.

Wiley is a civil rights lawyer and a legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. She ran for mayor as a first time candidate in the 2021 Democratic primary and would have been the first Black female mayor of the city. Wiley ran on principles including reforming the police and advocating to shift $1 billion from NYPD’s budget. She also proposed a “New Deal New York” plan to create jobs, especially for people of marginalized backgrounds.

“Running on a platform to make New York City a more just, fair, and affordable city, she received the second highest number of first choice votes in the rank choice primary,” NU College Democrats wrote on Instagram.

