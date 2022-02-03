Community groups organize city’s first Lunar New Year celebration

The Main-Dempster Mile, in collaboration with Kitchen Table Stories Project, Kids Create Change and Evanston Pride, hosted Evanston’s first ever Lunar New Year celebration. Attendees enjoyed hot tea, fortune cookies, wish envelopes and two Lion Dance performances.

