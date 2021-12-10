Northwestern to allow some remote class dates in winter

Instructors will have the option to shift to remote instruction for some class dates this winter, Northwestern announced Friday.

Instructors teaching in person during Winter Quarter will have the option to host class remotely a few times during the academic term, Northwestern announced Friday.

The decision was shared in a campuswide email detailing COVID-19 testing policies for the beginning of next quarter. All COVID-19 mitigation efforts, such as masking and the vaccination requirement, will also stay in effect this winter. For students and faculty, the policy may provide some additional flexibility.

The Daily reported in August that the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences would not allow instructors to create remote or asynchronous versions of fall in-person classes and would also require in-person office hours. Some students have faced difficulties keeping up with classwork while unable to attend class after COVID-19 exposure or a positive test result.

Students should check for Canvas announcements ahead of class in case their course moves remote for the day, the email said.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacobnfulton

Related stories:

— Weinberg will not permit remote or asynchronous versions of in-person classes, University says

— Students face quarantine challenges amid rising COVID-19 cases