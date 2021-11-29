Latinos en Evanston North Shore connects local Latine community

Founded in 2016, Latinos en Evanston North Shore is a local grassroots nonprofit organization focused on informing, educating and uplifting local Latine community members. The organization has hosted celebrations for cultural events including celebrations for Hispanic Heritage Month and, recently, Día de los Muertos. They also host weekly events including book clubs and English classes.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @KatrinaPham_

Related Stories:

— Latinos en Evanston North Shore hosts Día de los Muertos celebration

— Latinos en Evanston North Shore hosts Celebración de la Herencia Hispana for Hispanic Heritage Month

— Latinos en Evanston North Shore debuts “Los Años Dorados,” a program for elderly community members