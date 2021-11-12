Evanston nightlife heads into winter stronger than last year

Customers gather in the outdoor seating area of Temperance Beer Company. These spaces were popular even last winter as strict regulations limited indoor dining, but this year, as temperatures drop, customers are moving back inside.

With falling COVID-19 case counts and high vaccination rates, Evanston’s nightlife establishments are rolling into a winter much different from last year’s.

About this time last year, COVID-19 was approaching a peak in Evanston. The city reported record numbers of positive cases, meaning eateries and other establishments had to follow strict pandemic guidelines throughout the winter, with indoor dining bans hurting revenues the most.

Now, local business owners say “normal” is slowly making a comeback.

Josh Gilbert, founder of Temperance Beer Company, said days have been brighter at Temperance recently.

“I think we’re definitely seeing more normalcy,” Gilbert said. “And sales back that up.”

The ability to operate indoor dining again has made all the difference for Gilbert. Outdoor seating was a major survival tactic for the brewery and restaurant last winter, allowing a few customers to still dine. However, the ability to safely gather inside creates a more comfortable environment, attracting the crowds of diners that supported Temperance in past years.

But not everyone feels prepared to return to pre-pandemic life just yet. Sketchbook Brewing Company founder Cesar Marron said some patrons are still skeptical about making the transition back to old models of dining.

“Before it was cold (this year), we would have the taproom inside empty and the outside completely full,” Marron said. “That’s an indication people are still a little hesitant to be inside.”

While most pandemic regulations are gone, both Sketchbook and Temperance are voluntarily keeping some. Gilbert said a reconfigured bar to decrease unwanted mingling is staying, and Marron said Sketchbook’s tables are still fairly spaced out. And for both restaurants, masks are still required when patrons are not at their tables.

These enduring measures are a source of comfort for Evanston resident Alison Dickson, a regular patron at Sketchbook. At this time last year, Dickson was staying home.

Now, Dickson said, she’s going out, “but with caveats.”

“I’m happy to go to Sketchbook because I’ve been impressed by their commitment to safety and their customers,” Dickson said, “but I’m not going to crowded spaces.”

Dickson added she is growing more comfortable in bars and venues, especially since her son is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Many establishments limited their hours during the pandemic, especially so customers wouldn’t stay outside for too long, Marron said. Now, Sketchbook has returned to its pre-pandemic 10 p.m. closing time. Temperance also closes at 10 p.m., an hour earlier than it did before the pandemic.

But Gilbert said the earlier closing time has not been a problem.

“Everybody seems to be fine with that,” Gilbert said. “When we were open until 11 p.m., it was kind of dead anyway.”

Some bars and venues also use proof-of-vaccination requirements to make customers more comfortable. While both Temperance and Sketchbook considered the measure, neither decided to adopt them.

Sketchbook felt confident that its mostly local customer base from highly vaccinated Evanston would not create the need for a requirement. And Gilbert said Temperance had concerns over how to enforce it.

Dickson said vaccine requirements would be wonderful, but she’s not sure she’ll ever feel as complacent in a crowded space as she could before the pandemic.

Despite uncertainty over what the coming months may bring, Marron credited Sketchbook’s strong clientele with helping it survive the difficult year.

“Our customer base has been wonderful,” Marron said. “Things are a lot better than they were.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @GiangiulioDavis

