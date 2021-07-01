More than 75 percent of Evanston residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated

Over 75 percent of Evanston residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

76 percent of Evanston residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the city announced Wednesday.

The news comes just days after the city reached the benchmark of 100,000 vaccine doses distributed to its residents. Additionally, 83 percent of residents 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, and almost every resident over 65 has received at least one dose.

Throughout all of June, Evanston has only seen 17 positive COVID-19 tests, down significantly from May, when it saw 118 positive cases.

The city is continuing to encourage residents to get vaccinated — and Illinois is following suit, having recently announced a vaccination reward lottery with up to $10 million in prizes.

