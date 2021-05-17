City and local school districts to host vaccination events for Evanston students

The city and local school districts will offer Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to Evanston students at vaccination events later this week.

As vaccine eligibility in Illinois expands to 12-to-15 year-olds, Evanston and local school districts will offer Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to individuals 12 and older at vaccination events this week, according to a Monday news release.

On May 21, the city will host a vaccination event at Blomquist Recreation Center, 617 Foster St., on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Anyone 12 and older who lives, works or attends school in Evanston can get vaccinated at the event.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parent or guardian or bring a signed vaccine consent form. Individuals should bring documentation showing they live, work or go to school in Evanston — which can include driver’s licenses or photo IDs.

On Saturday, Evanston Township High School and Evanston/Skokie School District 65 will hold a vaccination event at the ETHS l fieldhouse. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m and will be held in partnership with Walgreens.

Any Evanston public or private school student ages 12 to 18, as well as their adult family members and any school staff who has not yet been vaccinated can register. Those under 18 must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. Individuals should complete and print the patient consent form in advance, and bring a printed copy of their ID and insurance card on a single sheet of paper.

Both events are free of charge and available to those without insurance.

Last week, several Cook County and Chicago mass vaccination events began offering Pfizer vaccines for children ages 12-15 upon Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation.

This change happened after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for the age group following a human clinical trial, multiple evaluations from physicians and scientists and a final approval from FDA staff.

