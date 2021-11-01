Northwestern sees decline in COVID-19 positivity rate, positive tests remain steady

Campus positivity rate declined from last week. The University commences its last week of staggered testing for undergraduate students.

Northwestern’s COVID-19 positivity rate halved since last week, and non-undergraduate students still make up three-fourths of the positive cases.

The number of tests taken increased by 20%, at roughly 6,000 compared to last week’s 5,000. Last week’s positivity rate was one of the highest seen this quarter, at 1.16%, but the percentage decreased to 0.65% this week. Of the 40 positive cases, a strong majority of 29 come from non-undergraduate students.

The number of undergraduate positives has remained roughly the same as the week prior, at six. Of the remaining positive tests, staff accounted for six and faculty for three.

The University just completed its second week of testing staggered alphabetically by last name for undergraduates. Two-thirds of the undergraduate class have tested so far as part of the recent protocol.

Individuals whose last names start with R through Z are required to take one COVID-19 test at the Donald P. Jacobs Center for the upcoming week, which is the third and final week of staggered testing.

