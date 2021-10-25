Northwestern sees COVID-19 positive cases double among non-undergraduate students

An increase in positive cases was seen among non-undergraduate students at Northwestern. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots were approved for eligible individuals.

Northwestern saw an increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate this week, with over three-fourths of the positive cases coming from non-undergraduate students.

Roughly the same number of tests were taken this week as last. The positivity rate rose to 1.16% from last week’s 0.80%. Of the 57 positive cases, 44 are attributed to non-undergraduate students, which is double last week’s number.

The University also completed its first week of required testing for a third of the undergraduate population, which yielded five positive tests. Of the remaining positive tests, staff accounted for six and faculty for three.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the administration of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots on Wednesday. People also have the option to receive a different booster shot from their primary vaccination series.

Pfizer’s clinical trials found its two-shot series, administered at one-third the dose, to be 90% effective against COVID-19 for individuals between the ages of five and 11. The CDC’s independent advisory committee is scheduled to meet Nov. 2, after FDA approval that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks in children, to review expanded Pfizer use. Dr. Anthony Fauci said vaccinating this group will greatly reduce transmission of the disease during the spread of the Delta variant.

Individuals whose last names start with J through Q are required to get one COVID-19 test at the Donald P. Jacobs Center for the second week of staggered testing.

