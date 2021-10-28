CPS HR to host town hall for community input regarding Evanston’s next city manager

Residents can provide input regarding the city’s next manager at a virtual town hall hosted by CPS HR on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

CPS HR, a government consulting group, will host a virtual meeting for community members to provide input on Evanston’s next city manager Saturday.

City Council contracted CPS HR to conduct the recruitment process for the city’s next manager after the previous city manager, Erika Storlie, left office on Oct. 8. Storlie’s exit followed controversy surrounding the city’s handling of allegations of sexual misconduct within Evanston’s lakefront staff.

According to the city’s website, CPS HR will ask three questions at the meeting: “What are the challenges and opportunities you see for the next city manager?”; “What attributes must the next city manager bring to be successful in Evanston?” and “What are the special things about Evanston that make it a desirable place to be the city manager?” Engaging with the community is the first step of CPS HR’s recruitment timeline, and it is set to end on the date of the meeting.

CPS HR will then begin to recruit and market for the role for about a month. In December and January, the group will conduct screenings and interviews to select a new city manager by January.

In addition to the town hall, CPS HR has a survey (also offered in Spanish) for community members to fill out which will address the same topics as the town hall. The survey closes on Nov. 12.

Community members can also provide input through cityofevanston.org/managersearch or by calling or texting 847-448-4311 or calling 311 in Evanston.

Saturday’s meeting is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and can be joined through this link.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @KatrinaPham_

