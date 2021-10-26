University Police identifies suspects in COVID-19 test theft
October 26, 2021
University Police identified multiple students as suspects in the theft of over 4,500 Northwestern-owned COVID-19 tests from Foster-Walker Complex, the University announced in a Tuesday crime notice.
The tests were stolen Monday from a secure storage room in a common area of the residence hall. Most of the tests were recovered on Tuesday after UP said it was reviewing security footage Monday.
UP is still investigating the incident.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @jacobnfulton