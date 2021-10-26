University Police identifies suspects in COVID-19 test theft

University Police identified multiple students as suspects in the theft of over 4,500 Northwestern-owned COVID-19 tests from Foster-Walker Complex, the University announced in a Tuesday crime notice.

The tests were stolen Monday from a secure storage room in a common area of the residence hall. Most of the tests were recovered on Tuesday after UP said it was reviewing security footage Monday.

UP is still investigating the incident.

