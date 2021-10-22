Captured: “Islander,” an a cappella musical with two actors and 27 characters

In “Islander,” Eilidh dreams of a life beyond the island on which she grew up. But myth and reality collide when the tide washes a mysterious stranger, who claims to come from another land, onto the beach. The two-woman musical by Finn Anderson is Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s fall show. “Islander” will play Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Shanley Pavilion.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jordanrose718