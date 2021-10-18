Weinberg junior Kendall Kubis sells embroidered pieces to support mutual aid

Weinberg junior Kendall Kubis holds the Pikachu hat she made for Communication junior Dhrithi Arun. Arun ordered the hat after seeing a Jigglypuff hat Kubis made.

Trading quarantine boredom for an embroidering passion, Weinberg junior Kendall Kubis spent her newfound free time under a stay-at-home order creating an Instagram business.

Kubis started embroidering Christmas gifts for her friends and family, but quickly realized she could donate proceeds from the handmade embroidery pieces to the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless mutual aid fund.

“It was mostly a product of seeing the way that Evanston was treating the homeless residents here and feeling like I wanted to contribute in some way,” Kubis said. “I was like, ‘Wow, why don’t I start making stuff and selling it? Might as well — I have some time.’”

To request a design, buyers can direct message Kubis’s Instagram, @kendalls.crafts. Kubis employs a pay-what-you-can donation policy. Customers pay extra to cover the cost of the clothing item they want embroidered. Kubis said she prefers to thrift items because it’s more sustainable.

Kubis said her business model includes both commission pieces and her own creations. The commissions allow people to request specific designs.

“It’s nice to be able to give people exactly what they want,” Kubis said. “A lot of people have me do things like a specific character from their childhood that holds significance to them.”

Weinberg junior Andrew Young said he bought a hat from Kubis that features an embroidered armadillo for Dillo Day.

“It’s a good cause,” Young said. “There’s a couple of my friends who do stuff like that, where they’re taking something that’s fun for them to do and turning it into more of a formal hobby or semi-business type of deal.”

In her downtime, Kubis embroiders the pieces, usually while she’s watching a movie or talking with friends. Each piece normally takes around four to five hours, but she said she finds the process relaxing amid the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Kubis said she finds inspiration from other NU small businesses and urges others to support those creators.

“I’m just always so awe-inspired by how people are able to use their hobbies to generate these businesses and do so much good,” Kubis said. “I have so much respect for them. I hope to someday get there when I have more time on my hands.”

Communication junior Dhrithi Arun bought a black hat with an embroidered Pikachu from Kubis. She said she enjoys watching her friend turn her passion into a business.

“I see her (embroidering) all the time anyway, so the fact that she managed to turn it into a small little business was pretty cool,” Arun said.

After starting in-person school, Kubis said she plans to keep the Instagram small-scale, but hopes that she can take on more commissions this winter.

Arun reminds potential buyers: their support doesn’t just uplift Kubis, but it also furthers local mutual aid.

“A big push to anyone who is thinking about buying it, because she is pretty humble about it, but I think the pieces are really well done,” Arun said. “(The hat) is so cute. I wear it all the time.”

