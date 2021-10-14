City Council approves six-figure settlement for age discrimination complaint
October 14, 2021
City Council approved a $101,232 settlement Monday to end a State of Illinois human rights lawsuit for alleged age discrimination against a former employee.
The suit stems from a complaint by Evanston Police Department’s former Assistant Communications Coordinator Curt Kuempel. He first joined EPD as a police officer in 1974 and served as a police commander from 2001 to 2006.
Kuempel and many other city employees were laid off in April 2020 as the city made budget cuts at the start of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Kuempel’s last day as a city employee was April 9, 2020, at which time he was 70 years old.
He filed a complaint with the Illinois Department of Human Rights in September 2020, alleging the layoff was due to age discrimination.
City staffers became aware that the state intended to file a lawsuit against the city on Kuempel’s behalf in July. This inspired the city’s legal department to begin negotiating an out-of-court settlement, according to a memo by Corporation Counsel Nicholas Cummings.
The settlement was presented publicly before City Council on Monday under a stipulation of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. It passed unanimously on the consent agenda, with no further discussion from councilmembers.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @alexhairysun
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @ilana_arougheti
Related Stories:
— Council approves $90,000 settlement in class-action lawsuit against Chief Cook
— Aldermen approve a $60,000 settlement in discrimination case
— City approves $1.25 million settlement for man hit by police car during chase