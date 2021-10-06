37-year-old Evanston resident dies in Sunday morning hit-and-run

Content warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence and a car crash.

A 37-year-old Evanston resident died in a hit-and-run crash on the North Side of Chicago early Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

Janelle Gardiner was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital from the scene of the crash around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to Migdalia Bulnes, deputy chief of the Chicago Police Department Bureau of Detectives. Gardiner was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Gardiner was a passenger in a Nissan Rogue driving on Irving Park Road on the way home from an Arlo Parks concert in the city when a Toyota Camry struck the Rogue.

Bulnes said that an on-duty K9 officer with the Chicago Police Department pursued the Camry westbound down Irving Park Road from Damen Avenue after seeing it exchange gunfire with a black sedan.

Chicago police have not arrested anyone in connection with the hit-and-run, which is currently under investigation. Bulnes said that those inside the Camry fled on foot, though a weapon was recovered from the car.

