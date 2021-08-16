The Daily Northwestern’s 2021 Orientation Issue

Welcome to Northwestern. Here, you’ll find an experience unlike any other — the NU and Evanston communities are unique and will shape your college experience. We hope you’ll grow to love the home you find, and The Daily is here to help prepare you to do just that.

In our Orientation Issue, we’ve compiled all sorts of important content, from explainers on school groups and resources to guides of local restaurants. There’s something for everyone in these articles, and it’ll all help you get ready to set foot on campus. We’re so excited to have you join our community, and we look forward to seeing the ways you shape the world around you.

To read the Orientation Issue, you can find all our stories on our landing page or in our digital publication. We can’t wait for your arrival.