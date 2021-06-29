Northwestern to move ahead without capacity limits for 2021-22 athletic competitions

Ryan Field. On Tuesday, Northwestern announced it would not implement capacity limits for the 2021-22 academic year.

Northwestern will not implement any capacity restrictions for home athletic events throughout the 2021-22 academic year, the University announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes just days after a Friday announcement that NU plans to completely reopen its campus and return to in-person instruction in the fall. Students, faculty and staff are all under vaccine mandates, with some exemptions allowed.

As the University prepares for larger-scale sporting events to return, it will follow existing mask guidelines, which do not require masks for vaccinated community members during most indoor events. However, NU still reserves the right to require masks if it is deemed necessary in some situations, potentially including athletic competitions.

The University also announced the sale of tickets for the football season opener on Sept. 3 against Michigan State, as well as football season tickets for the six home games in the 2021 season.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacobnfulton

Related stories:

— Northwestern announces full return to in-person instruction in fall

— Football: After strong 2020 season, Northwestern’s defensive backs look toward the future

— NU to require vaccinations for faculty and staff ahead of fall return

Comments