Baseball: Spencer Allen steps down after six seasons, Josh Reynolds named as interim head coach

Northwestern head coach Spencer Allen watches the game from the dugout. He announced Monday he will not be returning next season.

Northwestern head coach Spencer Allen announced Monday he will be stepping down as coach, and associate head coach Josh Reynolds will take over in the interim.

After six years at the helm of Northwestern baseball, head coach Spencer Allen has decided he will not return next season. On behalf of Northwestern Athletics, thank you, @CoachAllen_37 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/W1lPCGN61E — Northwestern Athletics (@NU_Sports) May 31, 2021

After holding the position for six years, Allen decided to not return next season in order to spend more time with his family.

“It is time now to give that focus and energy to my kids, wife, extended family and friends,” Allen wrote in a statement. “The holidays, birthdays and quality time I have missed tear me up inside.”

During his tenure, Allen transformed the team into one of the top contenders in the Big Ten conference. In the 2018 season, for instance, he turned the program around from a 6-18 start to finish with a 21-12 record. He also coached one of the Big Ten’s top infielders, Jack Dunn — one of three players drafted to the Major League in 2019.

Reynolds has worked alongside Allen for all six of his seasons, primarily overseeing the pitching staff and recruiting efforts. Reynolds helped lower the Wildcats’ ERA in 2017, leading to NU’s first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2010 and its first championship in 33 years.

Prior to his coaching career in 2004, Reynolds was selected in the third round of the 2000 MLB Draft by the New York Mets. He also played for the Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres.

In Allen’s statement, he expressed excitement for the future of the program with Reynolds at the helm.

“The game of baseball has given me a lot and I am thankful for this,” Allen said. “I wish the best of luck to Josh Reynolds, Dusty Napoleon and the rest of the staff who continue to elevate the program. To the current NU players, I love you.”

