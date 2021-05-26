Women’s Basketball: Northwestern senior guard Jordan Hamilton claims fifth year of eligibility at Stanford
May 26, 2021
Northwestern senior guard Jordan Hamilton will join Stanford women’s basketball program for the 2021-22 season as a graduate transfer.
The Frisco, Texas native announced her decision to join the reigning national champions Wednesday following four years playing for the Wildcats.
Glory to god for this next adventure.. #GoCardinal❤️🌲 pic.twitter.com/eWdVEnRhsS
— j h a m . (@jrhamilton14) May 26, 2021
Hamilton was a key player for NU during her senior year, scoring 225 points and starting all 25 games. Highlights included notching a season-high 19 points against Iowa in January and having a standout performance against Louisville in the NCAA Tournament, where she scored 17 points, including 3 three-pointers.
Overall, Hamilton played in 110 games during her four years with the Cats, averaging 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds. She recorded 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and a double-double in her senior season. She also notched a career high of 22 points her freshman year against Wisconsin.
Hamilton is the first NU player to claim a fifth-year eligibility and transfer to a different university.
The guard will join a Stanford program coming off its third national title in the team’s history. Stanford and NU have not faced off since 1998, when the Cardinals won a matchup between the two.
