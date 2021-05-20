Robert Brown named Medill’s inaugural director of diversity, equity, inclusion and outreach

Robert Brown will start in the inaugural position in the fall.

Robert Brown was named Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications’ first director of diversity, equity, inclusion and outreach, according to a Thursday news release.

Brown will begin his term in the inaugural position this fall. He currently serves as director of Northwestern Social Justice Education and co-directs Summer Academic Workshop.

“I’m excited to be joining the Medill community,” Brown said in the release. “I’m looking forward to collaborating closely with students, faculty, staff and external partners as we work collectively to advance equity and inclusion throughout the school’s programs, policies and practices.”

An alumnus of DePaul University and Michigan State University, Brown recently co-authored “Identity-Conscious Supervision in Student Affairs: Building Relationships & Transforming Systems,” an intersectional guide for student affairs practitioners in higher education.

Brown has also presented on topics relevant to social justice education, racial justice and civic engagement across the nation, the release stated.

Medill Dean Charles Whitaker said he is delighted Brown will join Medill in the role, which he said will be important to further inclusivity with the school.

“The work that he will do will be instrumental in helping us to create a socially just community by continuing to strengthen our pedagogy and policies, and develop programs that foster acceptance and inclusion at Medill and in the industries we serve,” Whitaker said in the release.

