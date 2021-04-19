Here’s what you need to know about booking a vaccine appointment

The Daily Northwestern hosted a virtual conversation about booking vaccine appointments on Thursday. The forum featured ILVaccine.org creator Eli Coustan, vaccine booker Rachel Woodrick and Northwestern Biology Ph.D. students Katherine Lo and Reese Richardson. Closed captions available.

