Women’s Basketball: Lindsey Pulliam selected by Atlanta Dream, 27th overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft

Lindsey Pulliam stares on. The Northwestern guard was selected with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

Lindsey Pulliam is headed to the Peach State for the next stage of her basketball career.

The star Northwestern guard was chosen by the Atlanta Dream with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. She became the third Wildcat ever to be selected in the WNBA Draft after Nia Coffey was drafted 5th overall by the San Antonio Stars in 2017 and the Chicago Sky selected Amy Jaeschke in the third round in 2010.

During her four years at NU, Pulliam staked her claim as one of the best players ever to wear purple and white. The Maryland native became the third Cats player to reach 2,000 points, after Anucha Browne and Coffey, and was the fastest in team history to reach 1,000 points. She finished her career averaging 16.5 points per game.

With the Cats, Pulliam was a three-time All-Big Ten honoree, earning a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team nod — as well as an AP All American Honorable Mention — during the 2019-2020 season.

Pulliam was an instrumental part of NU’s rise into the national spotlight. During her junior season, she helped guide the Cats to their first Big Ten Championship since 1990 and led the way during the team’s first NCAA Tournament win since 1993, scoring 25 points in a 62-51 victory against UCF in the Round of 64 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

This past year, Pulliam averaged 15.5 points and was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team.

Pulliam joins an Atlanta squad that finished 10th in the WNBA last season with a 7-15 record. The Dream are led by guard Chennedy Carter, who scored 17.4 points per game during the 2020 campaign. In addition to Pulliam, Atlanta selected Arizona guard Aari McDonald third overall and Spanish forward Raquel Carrera with the 15th pick.

On May 25, Pulliam will return to the Chicago area when she and the Dream take on the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @dschott328

