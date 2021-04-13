Northwestern wins Energy Star Partner of the Year award for second year in a row

Kresge Hall. The award is sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy

Northwestern earned an Energy Star Partner of the Year award for the second consecutive year, according to a University release.

The award, co-sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy, honors organizations that make long-term commitments to climate change and energy efficiency.

“Award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan wrote in the release.

Northwestern’s achievements include a 25 percent reduction in indoor energy use since 2020, a 15 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2012 and a 15-year commitment to supporting the development of 16 community solar projects across seven Illinois counties.

In 2020, Northwestern was the first university to be awarded the Sustained Excellence award, which is given to institutions with recurring achievements on their commitments to sustainability. The University’s sustainability efforts are led by sustainNU, a campus-wide initiative that engages Northwestern community members in reducing the university’s contribution to climate change.

“The Sustained Excellence Award is a tribute to our continued energy management strategy and campus engagement efforts,” Senior Vice President for Business and Finance Craig Johnson, said in the release. “It is an honor to be recognized by the EPA for Northwestern’s leadership and commitment to reducing our carbon footprint.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @WhoIsAlexPerry

Related Stories:

— NU wins Sustainability Award, sets goals for future

— SustainNU celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day virtually

— NU students welcome new decade of sustainability on campus

Comments