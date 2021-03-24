Men’s Basketball: Miller Kopp enters the transfer portal

Junior forward Miller Kopp entered the transfer portal Wednesday.

Kopp was Northwestern’s leading scorer in the 2019-20 season, averaging 13.1 points per game, and also led the team in minutes that season, averaging 32.2 minutes per game. The Houston native struggled in the latter half of the 2020-21 season, but still led the Wildcats in minutes per game and was their second leading scorer, averaging 11.3 points per game.

Kopp shot 39.6 percent from three in his 2019-20 campaign, which led the team, and 33.3 percent in the 2020-21 season.

Northwestern struggled over the course of Kopp’s career, posting 8-23 and 9-15 records in his sophomore and junior seasons, respectively. The Cats never made it past the first round of the Big Ten tournament, and despite winning three more conference games this year than last year, remained in the leagues’ basement.

The junior is the first Cats player this season to enter the portal, and as one of NU’s rising seniors and leaders, will be difficult to replace, both on and off the court.

