NU announces it will continue doing business with Uline

The Weber Arch. Following an investigation into Uline’s alleged connections to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the University announced it will continue doing business with the company.

After reviewing its contact with Uline, a company whose founders funded a PAC with ties to the Capitol invasion, Northwestern University announced it will continue doing business with the company, according to The Daily Beast.

“The University investigated the concerns that were raised, and based on the information we have, determined that the Uline company did not play a role in the events at the Capitol,” a Northwestern spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Daily Beast.

NU began an investigation into its contract with Uline in February after an NU alum emailed administrators, calling on the University to end its contract with the company. In the email to administrators and The Daily, the alum wrote, “I can not in good faith give any donations to a University that will turn around and do business with anyone who supports domestic terrorism.”

WBEZ reported Uline CEO Dick Uihlein contributed over $4 million to the Tea Party Patriots, which, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, makes him the single biggest donor to the Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund.

The PAC participated in the “March to Save America” rally that preceded the Capitol insurrection and was also part of the “Stop the Steal” coalition, according to WBEZ. According to The Daily Beast, the organization was among 11 groups listed on the Jan. 6 event’s website.

However, the PAC denies all accusations that it supported the Capitol riot. In a statement to The Daily, Tea Party Patriots Co-Founder and President Jenny Beth Martin wrote, “Neither Tea Party Patriots Foundation, Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund, nor Tea Party Patriots Action spent any money on the rally. We condemn the violence. We are shocked, outraged, and saddened at the turn of events on January 6.”

They further distanced themselves from the invasion in a Feb. 12 letter to University President Morton Schapiro obtained by the Daily. The Uihleins wrote they did not contribute to any organizations that supported the attack on the Capitol and denounced the violence.

