A Lost City Reappeared: Professor rebuilds lost artifacts through art

Northwestern art Prof. Michael Rakowitz seeks to explore the diaspora between Iraq and Iraqi immigrants through his work recreating lost artifacts and reliefs from the ancient Iraqi city of Nimrud. Closed captions available.

