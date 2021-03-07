Northwestern attorney found dead following two-week nationwide search

The Weber Arch. A Northwestern attorney and beloved member of the music community was found dead on Friday after a two-week nationwide search.

Northwestern attorney Lane Campbell was found dead on Friday following a two-week nationwide search, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Though there is no official cause of death yet, the sheriff’s office said there were no indications of foul play. Campbell’s body was found in a Cook County Forest Preserve around 1 p.m. on March 5, officials said in a news release.

Campbell was last seen at his girlfriend’s house on Feb. 19. Chicago police issued a missing person notice on Feb. 22. Because Campbell was a well-known figure in Chicago’s music scene, his disappearance resulted in a nationwide search involving Chicago police, Oak Forest police, Northwestern University police, a private investigator and members of the music community across the country.

At Northwestern, Campbell served as the director of export controls compliance from 2012 to his passing after previously coming to NU as a senior contract and grant officer in 2010.

Campbell often attended music shows at venues in Chicago, including a bar called The Hideout. The owners of The Hideout called Campbell a “dear, dear friend of The Hideout community for over 20 years.”

According to Block Club Chicago, Campbell’s friend Jerome Hughes said Campbell was extremely well-liked in music fandom circles.

“He’s a connector,” Hughes said to Block Club Chicago before Campbell’s body was found. “If somebody had just come to Chicago, he would help them out. He just has an open soul.”

