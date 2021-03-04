Lacrosse: Northwestern weekend slate against Penn State postponed due to COVID issues within Nittany Lions’ program

Due to COVID issues within the Penn State program, Northwestern’s slate of weekend matches against the Nittany Lions has been postponed. The news, which was announced by Northwestern and Penn State athletic communications just minutes ago, comes a day before the Cats were set to take on Penn State in Evanston.

NU has been on a tear to start the season, winning its first three matchups of the season by at least nine points each. They’ve been led by junior attacker Izzy Scane, whose nine goals in the season opener against Ohio State tied a Northwestern record.

A number of NU sports programs have seen games postponed due to COVID concerns native to Northwestern or at other Big Ten programs. The football team had a matchup against Minnesota cancelled due to an outbreak within the Golden Gophers program in December. Women’s basketball had a game against Rutgers postponed in January for the same reason. In recent weeks, Volleyball and Wrestling have both seen matches moved back due to outbreaks in the Michigan State and Iowa programs, respectively.

