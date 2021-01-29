Volleyball: Northwestern’s weekend slate of matches postponed due to COVID concerns within the program

Temi-Thomas Ailara stands on the court. The freshman hitter and her team will not play tonight as Northwestern’s matchups against Nebraska was postponed.

Due to COVID concerns within the Northwestern program, the Wildcats’ slate of weekend matches at Nebraska has been postponed. The news, which was announced by Nebraska athletic communications and confirmed by Northwestern athletic communications just minutes ago, comes a day after NU touched down in Lincoln, Neb. to begin preparations for this weekend’s slate of matches against the Cornhuskers.

The Cats started their season just last week with two wins over Rutgers at Welsh-Ryan Arena, beating the Scarlet Knights in straight sets each time. They’re set to face off against Michigan next week in Evanston, though it is unclear if those matches will proceed as scheduled or to what degree NU’s season will be shaped by the current outbreak.

The concerns are the first within a Northwestern sports program to result in a postponement since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. The football team had a matchup against Minnesota cancelled due to an outbreak within the Golden Gophers program in December. Women’s basketball had a game against Rutgers postponed in January for the same reason.

