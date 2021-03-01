ETHS to implement hybrid instruction in early April

Evanston Township High School. After a year of virtual learning, the district will return to in-person instruction in April.

Evanston Township High School will transition to a hybrid learning model in early April after the end of spring break, district officials announced Monday.

After a year of remote instruction, the district will implement a block schedule-based hybrid learning model in April. The announcement comes less than two weeks after Evanston/Skokie School District 65’s return to in-person instruction on Feb. 18.

Dates for the transition to hybrid learning have not yet been announced. According to the district, the dates will be finalized and shared with families on March 9.

With an early April return, students who opt into hybrid learning will spend the majority of the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 school year under the system. The school’s third quarter ends on March 12 and fourth quarter begins on March 16; the district’s spring break is March 29-April 2.

The block schedule slated to be implemented by the district permits students to attend one session of in-person instruction for a course every other week. The district will distribute a learning selection form from March 2-5.

The ETHS Board of Education plans to receive an update on the district’s e-learning progress at its next meeting on March 8.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacobnfulton

Related stories:

— D65 parents discuss this week’s hybrid learning launch

— ETHS to open some in-person activities in February

Comments