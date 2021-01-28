ETHS to open some in-person activities in February

Evanston Township High School will open some in-person activities in February, school officials announced Thursday.

Due to improving local health metrics, students will soon have the option to participate in athletics, fine arts, hands-on learning, mindfulness practices and other activities in-person at ETHS, the email said. Students will continue learning according to the school’s Enhanced E-learning Schedule.

“Isolation is negatively affecting many of our students,” the email said. “In a regular school year, student wellbeing and belonging are priorities at ETHS and the pandemic amplifies those priorities.”

The announcement comes shortly after the Coalition to Reopen Evanston Schools, formerly known as the Coalition to Reopen District 65 Schools, called on District 202 leaders to provide a detailed plan for returning to in-person learning. D65 superintendent Devon Horton announced just over a week ago the district is set to launch its hybrid learning model Feb. 16.

The opportunities will mostly be available on asynchronous Mondays and after school hours between Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday and Friday office hours and Saturday programs like Wildkit Academy may also offer in-person components.

ETHS will also open an e-learning center on campus for students whose home circumstances require a safe, supervised space.

School leaders will share information on participating in these activities in the coming days. ETHS will open for in-person experiences as long as local and regional health metrics comply with public health guidance, the email said.

“Our goal is to make sure that any ETHS student who wants to come to school for in- person activities may be able to do so in a safe manner,” the email said.

