ASG elects senators to Rules Committee

Associated Student Government elected Weinberg freshman Dylan Jost and Medill sophomore Julia Karten for the Rules Committee at its Wednesday Senate meeting.

According to Speaker of the Senate Zack Lori, the Rules Committee is the appellate court for the Election Commission in cases of election rule violations. Members on the Rules Committee also ensure Senate legislation is constitutional.

The committee accepted nominations for two senator seats. One seat was open for the duration of Winter Quarter. The other Senate seat, with a term lasting until the end of the academic year, was vacant after SESP freshman Leah Ryzenman became head of the Rules Committee.

Senators could nominate any senator to be on the committee.

Jost nominated himself for the two-quarter term on the committee. Karten, a former Daily staffer, will occupy the Winter Quarter seat.

ASG also heard reports from Executive Board members. The Policy Research Committee is moderating a discussion Feb. 2 on student group exclusivity and marginalized student experiences. The committee intends to create policy promoting campus equity. The $1,000 ASG Sustainability Grant is also available this quarter to fund eligible student groups and sustainability projects.

