Resident Marta Torres, shot in Jan 9. spree, was a beloved and joyous friend, teacher

Marta Torres. Torres, also known as “Chacha” to her grandchildren, was most recently a teacher’s assistant at Washington Elementary School.

Marta Torres had “an unforgettable joyous voice” and was a friend to all, her family members said.

Torres, also known as “Chacha” to her grandchildren, was most recently a teacher’s assistant at Washington Elementary School. The Evanston resident was also a mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister and aunt who loved to read, write, dance, attend live concerts and collect keychains and mugs, her family members said in a statement released by the Evanston Police Department.

“While we mourn the loss of a wonderful woman, we also celebrate her remarkable life, with the hope it serves as an example for others to live lives of faith, love, family and friendship,” the statement said.

Torres, 61, died last Saturday evening days after she was shot by Jason Nightengale Jan. 9 in IHOP, 100 Asbury Ave. Nightengale shot six other people that day, and Torres was the fourth to die after the shooting spree. EPD officers shot and killed Nightengale shortly after he shot Torres.

Washington Elementary School has established a summer camp scholarship fund in Torres’ name. The school remembers Torres as a “kind, dedicated staff professional who always greeted her students with a smile.”

“Marta was a thoughtful, generous, kind, loyal, sincere, strong, hardworking and special woman who radiated and impacted lives with an infectious, positive energy,” Torres’ family’s statement said.

