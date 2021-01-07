Women’s Basketball: Lindsey Pulliam named to Wooden Award Top-25 List

Lindsey Pulliam goes up for a layup. Pulliam was named to the mid-season Wooden Award Top 25 on Thursday.

Senior guard Lindsey Pulliam was named to the Wooden Award midseason top-25 list on Thursday, another feather in her cap of a dominant college career. Leading a No. 22 Northwestern team seeking to reclaim its spot at the top of the Big Ten, Pulliam is in the midst of a stellar senior season, averaging 14.6 points, four rebounds and over two assists per game.

Pulliam, who was named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year before the Wildcats (5-2, 3-2 Big Ten) season tipped off, has been projected in WNBA circles as a first or second round pick in next year’s draft.

Against Wisconsin Wednesday, Pulliam led NU to a 80-55 win, where she scored 14 points and brought down three rebounds. Pulliam keyed a second quarter in which the Cats scored a season-high 32 points, helping them pull away from the Badgers to end a two-game losing streak.

A couple of Pulliam’s conference rivals also made the list. No.15 Michigan junior forward Naz Hillmon is one of them. Her 26 points and 12 rebounds helped the Wolverines take NU down on Sunday to the tune of an 84-63 scoreline. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, the freshman phenom who averages 27.6 points per game, will face off against the Cats Saturday.

