Students share reflections on COVID-19 exposure

Grace Wu, Assistant Video Editor
November 27, 2020

Everyone’s experience with COVID-19 is unique. In this video, four students who had to either quarantine or self-isolate in Evanston this past month share personal stories of the experience and their takeaways from the pandemic. Closed captions available.

