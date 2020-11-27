Students share reflections on COVID-19 exposure
November 27, 2020
Everyone’s experience with COVID-19 is unique. In this video, four students who had to either quarantine or self-isolate in Evanston this past month share personal stories of the experience and their takeaways from the pandemic. Closed captions available.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @gracewu_10
