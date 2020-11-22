The Monthly: November Edition

In this edition of the Monthly: It’s not just the “Stranger Things” kids. An NU alum brings Dungeons & Dragons into 2020.

Further reads: Monthly Editor reflects on his time at The Daily. The Evanston community comes together for drive-in movie nights. NU alums speak on their careers in acting and on “The Bachelorette.” “New Girl” star Jake Johnson chats about his favorite spots in his native Evanston. An essay on rewatching favorite TV shows during the stress of the pandemic. A new vegan spot joins the local restaurant scene. And reviews of Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” and the best albums of 2020.

