Evanston Community Foundation CEO Monique Jones resigns

Evanston Community Foundation president and CEO Monique Jones announced her resignation on Wednesday.

Jones, who has led the organization since 2015, will be stepping down, effective Dec. 11. She plans to lead Illinois-based nonprofit Forefront after she leaves the position.

In the coming months, the foundation will appoint an interim executive director as it searches for Jones’ replacement. Board chair Lisa Altenbernd said she has been thankful for Jones’ leadership, especially throughout the pandemic, as the foundation’s reach has extended further into the community.

Jones said she is thankful for her time working with the foundation, and is excited to see what the organization does next.

“ECF is woven into the fabric of Evanston and I’m excited for the Foundation’s future as the team leans deeper into the mission of creating a more equitable community,” Jones wrote. “This year, in particular, has underscored the important values of the Foundation. I appreciate the community’s trust and openness for the changes that are needed now, and in the coming years, to assure that Evanston is poised for a strong recovery once we get through the pandemic’s devastating impact.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacobnfulton

Related stories:

— Donors will match up to $1 million for Evanston Community Rapid Response Fund

— “This virus isn’t going to go away” — Evanston organizations rush to assist the city’s vulnerable homeless population

Comments