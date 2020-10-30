NU to close testing centers for Winter Break, makes travel recommendations

Northwestern will not offer asymptomatic testing for two weeks during Winter Break, according to a Thursday email. The email also outlined travel recommendations for students in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday.

From Dec. 21 to Jan. 2, the testing location at the Donald P. Jacobs Center will be closed while the University prepares for Winter Quarter, the email said. Students who show symptoms will still be able to receive a COVID-19 test through the Health Service during that time.

The University also made recommendations for students regarding travel over Thanksgiving break. Many students are planning to travel and visit with family over Thanksgiving, with some not returning to Evanston until January. For those who will be returning after Thanksgiving, the University said they “strongly suggest” students postpone or limit travel to places where COVID-19 cases are high.

If students do go through with travel plans to such areas, they are recommended to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus. Graduate students who plan on traveling must quarantine for a week upon their return and receive a negative COVID-19 test before going back to labs.

Testing at the Jacobs Center will continue through Wednesday, Nov. 25 and will be open for additional days the weekend prior so students who plan to travel can receive negative COVID-19 tests before leaving. Asymptomatic testing will resume after Thanksgiving break until closing Dec. 18.

